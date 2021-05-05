ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $34.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $810.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ScanSource will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

