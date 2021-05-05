Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SKY. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $377.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.23 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,963,598.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at $23,224,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,922 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $536,609.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,545 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,020.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 556,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,872,013. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 44,984 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,879,000 after acquiring an additional 240,620 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 39,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 860,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 399,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyline Champion (SKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.