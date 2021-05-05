Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on USPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

USPH opened at $116.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.08 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.65%.

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman acquired 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $194,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,800 shares of company stock worth $1,246,748 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

