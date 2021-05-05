Analysts Set Expectations for K92 Mining Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$62.56 million for the quarter.

KNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of TSE KNT opened at C$8.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 34.40. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of C$3.39 and a 52 week high of C$8.95.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

