Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $81,371,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,064,000 after buying an additional 618,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,067,000 after buying an additional 189,246 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,220,000 after buying an additional 186,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,645,000.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

MANH stock opened at $134.94 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.40 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.80 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.35 and its 200 day moving average is $112.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.13.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.