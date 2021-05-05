Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,301 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.4% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 32.0% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 566,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,438,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $3,028,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $14,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.72.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $184.13 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $92.13 and a one year high of $187.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

