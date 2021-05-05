Clarius Group LLC Takes $181,000 Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Get Stellantis alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Stellantis stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3813 per share. This is an increase from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.