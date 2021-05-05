Clarius Group LLC Buys New Shares in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,265 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 62,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 320,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $7.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 5.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

