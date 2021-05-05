Brokers Set Expectations for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report issued on Sunday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

WAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.71.

WAB stock opened at $81.31 on Wednesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.75 and a 52-week high of $86.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.11.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 13,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $990,563.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,417.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 33,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 3,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

