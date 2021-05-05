Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.60% from the company’s current price.

DCPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

DCPH stock opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $644,448.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 260,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after buying an additional 43,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

