Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Downgraded by Nordea Equity Research to “Hold”

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SEOAY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stora Enso Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 11.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

