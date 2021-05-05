Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Lowered to $417.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $465.00 to $417.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAYC. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.06.
NYSE:PAYC opened at $354.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $382.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 125.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $233.27 and a 1-year high of $471.08.
In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
