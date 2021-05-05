Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Lowered to $417.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $465.00 to $417.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAYC. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.06.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $354.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $382.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 125.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $233.27 and a 1-year high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

