Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.78. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.00.

NYSE:TDY opened at $432.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $289.19 and a 1-year high of $457.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.89.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 261 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $405.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,723.27. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 355 shares in the company, valued at $143,799.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $361.54 per share, with a total value of $3,615,400.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,563 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 515.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after buying an additional 37,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

