Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Issued By Piper Sandler

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

TCBK opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average is $39.61. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.32. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $5,441,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 949,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,106,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 38,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 97.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

