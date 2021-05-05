ADC Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,026 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,305% compared to the average daily volume of 73 call options.

ADCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADCT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,921,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,800,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,642,000 after buying an additional 502,171 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADCT opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $29.82. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 15.55.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.