Domtar Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,268 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,666% compared to the typical daily volume of 82 put options.

In related news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,640 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,621,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,314,000 after purchasing an additional 337,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,816,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 765,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,229,000 after purchasing an additional 288,853 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 616.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,999,000 after purchasing an additional 652,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFS opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. Domtar has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $48.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Domtar from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

