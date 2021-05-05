Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Stock Holdings Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,404 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.21% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $12,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on HTA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.10.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.27 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

