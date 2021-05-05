Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Position Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,238 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $16,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $34,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $96.70 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,381.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.81.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,433,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 483,161 shares of company stock worth $55,938,602. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

