The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the third quarter worth about $1,530,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 250,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR opened at $103.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $71.25 and a 1-year high of $103.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.41.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

