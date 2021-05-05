Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $567,000 Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,733,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,152,000 after purchasing an additional 854,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $332,280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,312,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,181,000 after acquiring an additional 791,268 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,796 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,470,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,941,000 after acquiring an additional 42,620 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $40.56. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average is $33.25.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.