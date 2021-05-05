Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 2,877 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,416,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $968,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average is $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $41.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7412 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.67%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

