New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Ingevity worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 685,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,915,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,388,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.73. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

