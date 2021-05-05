Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 251.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,398 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,600,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,717,000 after acquiring an additional 167,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28,534 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,187,000 after purchasing an additional 921,861 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $115.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Northern Trust’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,496 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,180. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

