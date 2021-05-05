Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 6.6% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.61 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.82.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

