PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.230–0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $61 million-$62 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.06 million.PROS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE PRO opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. PROS has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $51.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $105,190.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,176.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

