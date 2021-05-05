Provident Financial Services, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

PFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFS. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

