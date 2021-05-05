Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 million. On average, analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.97.

In related news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 11,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $861,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $11,287,588.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 793,315 shares of company stock worth $54,108,207 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.64.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

