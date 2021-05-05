Clarius Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,362 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.68 and a 200-day moving average of $54.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $453,551.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

