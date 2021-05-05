Clarius Group LLC Takes $203,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $155.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.50 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.