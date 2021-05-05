Clarius Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,569 HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226,372 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in HSBC by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 60,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSBC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

