Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 826 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.88 and a one year high of $70.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day moving average is $66.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

