Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,039,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 481,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,052,000 after buying an additional 362,283 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after buying an additional 208,761 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth about $4,893,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.90.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

