Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.8% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 188,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.77 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $441.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

