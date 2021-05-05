28,595 Shares in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 28,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $755,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $6,711,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $8,181,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $20.68.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

