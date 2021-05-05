SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,189,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,626,000 after purchasing an additional 423,777 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 458,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,409,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,543,000 after buying an additional 49,695 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,725,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 215,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.20.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

