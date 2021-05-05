Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $223.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

