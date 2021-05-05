Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 296 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.48.

MCHP opened at $144.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.09 and a 12-month high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.