SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Canaccord Genuity

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SIBN. Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $71,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 63,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $1,984,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,067,472 shares of company stock valued at $32,658,438. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

