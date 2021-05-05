WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.64.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 178.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at $206,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,689,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

