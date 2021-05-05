Iconic Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.60 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001194 BTC on popular exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $6.60 million and approximately $24,504.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00068092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.43 or 0.00271473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $654.32 or 0.01180815 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00033853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.56 or 0.00740916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,540.03 or 1.00229457 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars.

