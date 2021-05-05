Dora Factory Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.79 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Dora Factory coin can now be purchased for about $25.56 or 0.00046131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $38.79 million and approximately $15.14 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00087588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00019642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00072489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $470.08 or 0.00848315 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,413.41 or 0.09769233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00101590 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00044334 BTC.

About Dora Factory

Dora Factory (DORA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,517,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

