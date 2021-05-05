Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $110.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. New Street Research reiterated a sell rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $78.61 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.51 billion, a PE ratio of 106.23, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 217,683 shares of company stock valued at $18,123,494. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

