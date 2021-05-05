eBoost (EBST) Price Down 2.2% This Week

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a total market cap of $6.57 million and $629.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eBoost has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $342.58 or 0.00618240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002489 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

