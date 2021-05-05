German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

German American Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 47.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. German American Bancorp has a payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect German American Bancorp to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. German American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. Analysts predict that German American Bancorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $490,728.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $746,069.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,732.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,714. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

