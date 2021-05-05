Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Mueller Water Products has raised its dividend payment by 32.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Mueller Water Products has a dividend payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

NYSE:MWA opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $345,973.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms bought 9,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $129,875.76. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,039 shares of company stock worth $698,799 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

