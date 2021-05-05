Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Mueller Water Products has increased its dividend payment by 32.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Mueller Water Products has a dividend payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

MWA stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $102,675.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms purchased 9,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $129,875.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

