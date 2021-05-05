Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 4,742 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $189,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478,112 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,965,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,784,000 after buying an additional 671,549 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 967,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,951,000 after buying an additional 358,714 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vodafone Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $77,333,000 after purchasing an additional 330,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725,674 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,959,000 after buying an additional 263,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

VOD opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

