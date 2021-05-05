Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New $101,000 Investment in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert J. Werkmeister, Jr. sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $331,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $437,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,603 shares of company stock valued at $936,812. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $68.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.65 and its 200 day moving average is $67.01. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.06 and a 1 year high of $90.74.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $169.26 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

