McAdam LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,311.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,255.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3,201.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,307.13 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,094.67.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,309 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

