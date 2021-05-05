Qtum (QTUM) Trading Up 5.6% Over Last Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $15.00 or 0.00027072 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $1.48 billion and $647.18 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 60.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000975 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,373,933 coins and its circulating supply is 98,340,130 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars.

